"Before me, MLA Prakash Abitkar tried to get away from them but he could not. We got to know about the conspiracy against the MVA govt as soon as we reached Surat's hotel," he added.

"Nitin Deshmukh had claimed that his wife was unwell. So a chartered plane was arranged for him. He (Deshmukh) said he wants to meet his children. Our leaders went to see him off to Nagpur," Shinde was quoted saying by News 18.

Deshmukh, who had accompanied party rebel Eknath Shinde to Surat, on Wednesday claimed that some people had forcibly admitted him to a hospital there and he was administered injections though he never suffered a heart attack.

Kailas Patil, another party MLA representing Osmanabad, said he escaped from a car carrying legislators to Surat, walked kilometers, hitched a ride on a two-wheeler and truck before he was finally sent a vehicle to ferry him to 'Varsha', the chief minister's official residence in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Deshmukh represents the Balapur assembly seat in the Akola district in the Vidarbha region.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is battling a survival crisis following the rebellion of senior Sena minister Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.