. .

The chief minister's statement came after Trinamool workers protested outside the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where the rebel Maharashtra MLAs are staying.

She further asserted that the BJP trying to topple the Maharashtra govt in an unethical manner. "After Maharashtra, they will topple other governments also. We want justice for people, constitution."

On Wednesday, Eknath Shinde and several other rebel MLAs flew to Guwahati. Tree more Shiv Sena MLAs - Deepak Kesakar (MLA from Sawantwadi), Mangesh Kudalkar (Chembur) and Sada Sarvankar (Dadar) - joined them on Thursday. From Guwahati, Shinde claimed that he has the support of 46 legislators, including some Independents.