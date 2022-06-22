Maharashtra crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Assam, Shinde claims 40 MLAs with me

Eknath Shinde, the leader of rebellion in ruling Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed he has 40 MLAs with him.

Speaking to reporters outside Guwahati airport, Shinde said, "Here 40 MLAs are with me. Additional 10 MLAs will join me soon. I do not want to criticise any one. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray," he said.

Assam is currently ruled by a BJP-led government.

The move came after Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party and herded some MLAs to BJP-ruled Gujarat.

Top leadership of Assam BJP and the state government are believed to have been making arrangements for the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs accommodation in Guwahati.

This is perhaps for the first time that MLAs from a Western Indian state is being taken to a Northeastern state after their rebellion against the party leadership. Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed 14 to 15 Sena MLAs, including some ministers, are with Shinde in Gujarat's Surat city.

However, another party leader said the number could be 23. The Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA, has 55 MLAs, followed by allies NCP (53) and the Congress (44) in the 288-assembly where the current simple majority mark is 144.