Mumbai, Jun 30: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are expected to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyariand stake a claim to form government in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra crisis LIVE: Eknath Shinde to be CM of Maharashtra
In 2019 BJP & Shiv Sena had an alliance & we got required numbers in Assembly elections. We hoped to form the govt but Shiv Sena chose to get into an alliance with those against whom Balasaheb protested throughout his life: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
"Eknath Shinde to be the Maharashtra Chief Minister, oath ceremony to be held at 7.30pm today," BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announces in a joint press conference with Shinde
On one hand, Shiv Sena opposed Dawood (Ibrahim) and on the other hand, they kept such a man in the cabinet who went to jail on allegations of helping Dawood. They were in alliance with someone who insulted Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde hold a joint press conference
Eknath Shinde & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari & stake claim to form the government.
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde reaches Raj Bhawan.
Reports say, Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM today at 7 pm.
Maharashtra Congress leaders and MLAs met Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree in Mumbai today.
Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde and BJP's Fadnavis leave to meet Governor to stake claim to form govt
Eknath Shinde arrives at the residence of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai
Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde arrived at Mumbai airport from Goa.
Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde are likely to meet Governor today & stake claim to form government.
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis will meet Governor Koshyari at 3 pm.
Eknath Shinde has left for Mumbai. He has said that whatever decision will be made, it will be for the development of the state...We've not backstabbed anyone, such statements given by Sanjay Raut are just to spread displeasure among people: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar
Eknath Shinde has left the Goa hotel to go to Mumbai and meet BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday termed as "politically induced litigation" a PIL filed by seven citizens seeking action against dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs of the party, and said it would hear the plea if the petitioners deposit Rs one lakh as security.
A meeting of the BJP core committee is underway at Sagar Bungalow, residence of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra BJP in-charge CT Ravi, party leaders Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Praveen Darekar and others present.
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar and BJP MLA from Mumbai Prasad Lad on Thursday said that they were getting death threats.
Shiv Sena is not born for power, power is born for Shiv Sena. This has always been Balasaheb Thackeray's mantra. We will work & come to power on our own once again: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
"I will be going to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office tomorrow," says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
All Congress MLAs to shortly meet at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to discuss the present political situation in Maharashtra
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to address the MLAs staying in Goa in a meeting that will be held before they leave for Mumbai, Maharashtra: Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde camp
Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat informs all state MLAs that as per Governor's orders, there's no need for a floor test now, so today's special session will not be convened. Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as Maharashtra CM & from his MLC post, yesterday.
Eknath Shinde is likely to get the Deputy CM's post after forming the government with the BJP.
Eknath Shinde, and his camp of rebel MLAs will meet at 9 AM to discuss the next course of action.
The special Maharashtra Assembly session that included the floor test has been postponed after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the CM last night.
Uddhav Thackeray arrives at his residence Matoshree after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor, who has asked him to continue in the post until an alternate arrangement is made
B L Santhosh: These 3 parties Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress who came together for power-sharing think that the people of Maharashtra are fools. By renaming cities on the verge of imminent collapse of Govt is nothing but hypocrisy. All 3 parties & their leaders are nothing but laughing stocks.
Randeep Singh Surjewala tweets: Sad day for democracy in #Maharashtra & India! People’s mandate is again run over by the bulldozer of allurement-inducement-intimidation & crass political corruption.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs reach Taj Hotel in Panaji
Uddhav Thackeray after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor visited a temple along with his son Aaditya Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra CM accepted by Governor, who asked Uddhav to continue as CM until an alternate arrangement is made: Raj Bhavan
Uddhav Thackeray reaches Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
We will tell you everything tomorrow: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on political developments in Maharashtra
Those (rebel Shiv Sena MLAs) who were reaching Mumbai tomorrow, I urge them not to come tomorrow, they should come on the day of oath-taking: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil
"Karma does not spare anyone," BJP general secretary C T Ravi, who is in charge of his party's affairs in the state, said. "Balasaheb Thackeray was a man who could control governments, despite not being in power.
BJP leaders invoked 'karma' and the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray as they took a swipe at outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who resigned Wednesday night after the Supreme Court cleared the decks for a floor test following a rebellion by a big chunk of his party MLAs.
Shiv Sena leaders Neelam Gorhe, Vinayak Raut and Milind Narvekar arrive at Raj Bhavan.
Lost a sensitive, cultured chief minister, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde on Wednesday evening landed at Dabolim airport in Goa from Guwahati en route to Mumbai. The MLAs arrived at the Dabolim airport by a chartered flight and headed towards a five-star hotel at Dona Paula near Panaji in special buses.
Maharashtra: BJP leaders at a hotel in Mumbai during a legislative meeting cheering slogans in favour of Former CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM & as an MLC: Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray
Former Maharashtra CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis along with state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil & other party leaders at Taj President hotel in Mumbai for a legislative meeting
"I am resigning as the Chief Minister," Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces
I am satisfied that we have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv - the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray: Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray
I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP & Cong people also supported the proposal: CM Thackeray
SC has ordered the Maharashtra Assembly floor test. We didn't hope for it, but we all have to abide by the SC's ruling. We wanted it to be deferred: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai
Since Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are in judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate and CBI, both the agencies are directed to escort them to the Assembly to participate in the floor test and bring them back to the judicial custody.
Supreme Court allows jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to participate in the proceedings of the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow.
Supreme Court is now hearing the petitions filed by jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh seeking permission to vote in the floor test tomorrow.
Supreme Court issues notice on Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu's plea and says that tomorrow's floor test will be subject to the outcome of the present petition. Court to hear his plea on July 11th.
Supreme Court gives go-ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow; says we are not staying tomorrow's floor test.
Supreme Court refuses to stay the floor test
The order on Shiv Sena plea on floor test will be pronounced soon.
I'd like to tell Sharad Pawar & Sonia Gandhi that govt is existing with our support...If Govt takes such a step, where will we go?...I'd like to tell Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, what do we do?It's that Muslims are being sidelined. I condemn: Abu Azmi
I am sad that the ones we are supporting, who had said that they will now be secular after being with the wrong people for 30 years, are doing this on the last day: Abu Asim Azmi
Today Uddhav Thackeray govt took the decision that Aurangabad will be renamed Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad will be renamed Dharashiv. Be it BJP or MVA - that is walking on crutches - want to sideline Muslims: Abu Asim Azmi, Samajwadi Party, Maharashtra president, and MLA
Supreme Court to pronounce its order at 9 pm
Supreme Court reserves the order on plea filed by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30th.
Precuationary security arrangement in view of MLAs returning & Floor Test - 20 officers of DCP level & above, 45 ACP level officers, 225 Police Inspectors, 725 API/PSI, 2500 Police personnel, 1250 LPC personnel, 10 companies of SRPF & 750 personnel as addl forces: Mumbai Police
Postpone the floor test for a week or prepone the other matter, that is the only way to balance: Singhvi to court
SG: What is to be seen has to be seen from the floor test. The governor has decided based on the circumstances.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening said he was betrayed by his own people.
Maharashtra BJP MLAs begin arriving at Taj President hotel in Mumbai for a legislative meeting of the party ahead of Floor Test tomorrow.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta - First of all, the argument that this court has interdicted the Speaker is wrong. It is not this order but the law which has interdicted him.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta starts arguments for the Governor of Maharashtra.
Senior advocate Maninder Singh submits that Shiv Sena has only 16 MLAs. We have 39 MLAs.
Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for rebel Shiv Sena MLAs group, starts arguments. He says whenever Supreme Court has sat this late, it is never to stop a Floor Test, it is to conduct a Floor Test. This is the first time a request is made to stop a Floor Test.
Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Eknath Shinde, says - There are 9 independent MLAs who have also given us support. It is the hopeless minority of 14 who are opposing us.
"The Supreme Court decision (on the case) will come in a while from now. We will do as per the top court order," Shinde.
Kaul asks whether a person who is recovered from COVID-19 should not discharge his duties?
Uddhav Thackeray had no prior administrative experience - he tackled Corona. He underwent critical surgery. Who has started working within a month of undergoing spinal surgery? Give me one name. This man did that. Even the PM told him that he showed strength: Sunil Kedar
CM Thackeray said that all 3 parties came together & did good work in 2.5 yrs. He expressed his gratitude to all parties. Tomorrow, vote of confidence will take place & it will be decided if it's the end or not:NCP leader & Maharashtra min Jayant Patil after state cabinet meeting
CM Uddhav Thackeray further said that he received the support of Congress and NCP but unfortunately he didn't get the support of his own party's (Shiv Sena) people: NCP leader & Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil after state cabinet meeting
CM said that we cooperate with him well and he will expect similar cooperation from us in the future as well. He also said that he will behave with us in a similar manner: Sunil Kedar, Maharashtra minister and Congress leader after the state cabinet meeting, in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray leaves from Mantralaya in Mumbai, after the state cabinet meeting concludes.
Kaul points out the SC's take on Maharashtra & Karnataka assembly cases 2020 & 2019 to allow the floor test.
Sr adv Neeraj Kishan Kaul refers to MP case case where SC ordered floor test in assembly.
Sr adv Neeraj Kishan Kaul says - This (Floor Test) is an area carved out for the discretion of the Governor. Unless the decision of the Governor is held to be grossly irrational or mala fide, there can be no interference.
Sr adv Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Eknath Shide, argues - Supreme Court in its judgment had said disqualification proceedings have no bearing on Floor Test. SC says the moment a CM shows reluctance, it prima facie gives the view that he has lost the confidence of the House
Parties approach court usually to prevent the floor test as someone is taking control of the party. In this case, it is opposite, the party does not want floor test: Kaul
Kaul: The only way to test horse trading is floor test
Amid reports of Eknath Shinde group arriving in Mumbai tomorrow, Mumbai Police on alert.Notices sent to NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP, SP leaders asking them to not give instigating statements or release objectionble posts.Stringent action if situation deteriorates: Mumbai Police
Justice can be done either if the fetter on the Speaker is lifted or if the floor test is deferred: Singhvi
The hands of the speaker has been tied in this case: Singhvi
In the Maharashtra state cabinet meeting, Congress ministers demanded that Pune City be renamed Jijau Nagar: Maharashtra Congress
Singhvi argued that allowing floor tests would mean making Tenth Schedule a "dead letter". The bench observed that the Tenth schedule is one of the robust provisions and the court should strengthen it.
Singhvi cites a case from MP on creating an artificial majority by engineering resignations.
The judgments which I am citing are simple cases of floor tests not cases where milords had to consider the pool voting, was any one disqualified, etc.
Adv Singhvi says - The people who have changed sides and defected cannot represent the will of the people. Can't the Governor trust the Court to not call a Floor Test tomorrow? Will heavens fall if there is no Floor Test tomorrow?
Adv Singhvi says - While the matter is waiting for adjudication before the Supreme Court, how can the Governor who just recovered from COVID, after a meeting with the Leader of Opposition, ask for a Floor Test the next day?
SC asks adv Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sunil Prabhu - Are you disputing that 34 members of your party haven't signed letter? Singhvi replies - There's no verification. Gov kept letter for a week & acted only when LoP met him.Every action of Gov is subject to judicial review
We will reach Mumbai tomorrow and participate in the Trust Vote. After that, a meeting of the Legislative Party will be held, following this the further course of action will be decided: Eknath Shinde, at Guwahati airport
We are not rebels. We are Shiv Sena. We are carrying forward the agenda and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. We will work for the Hindutva ideology and development of the state: Eknath Shinde, at Guwahati airport
Sunil Prabhu's lawyer submitted that this Court is considering the validity of the disqualification proceedings and has kept the matter for hearing on 11.07.2022. The issue of disqualification is directly connected/interlinked with the issue of Floor Test.
Supreme Court asks - Issue of disqualification is pending before us, but what is its relation to Floor Test, please clarify. Lawyer says – On one hand, court has stayed disqualification proceedings, on the other hand, MLAs are going to vote tomorrow, it's a direct contradiction.
Supreme Court Bench asks him - The disqualification case is pending before us, we will decide whether the notice is valid or not? But how is this affecting the Floor Test?
Supreme Court starts hearing plea filed by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30th.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray along with other ministers arrive at Mantrayala in Mumbai for a cabinet meeting
Assam: Rebel Maharashtra MLAs leave from Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati.
Cabinet meeting of a minority government of the state is utterly wrong. It's akin to a political sin: BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on MVA govt's cabinet meeting to be held today