Maharashtra crisis: List of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camped with Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, Jun 23: In a massive show of strength, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde released a video showing 42 rebel MLAs currently lodged at a hotel in Guwahati.

Shinde now has the support of 35 Sena MLAs and seven independents. They can be heard shouting slogans of "Shiv Sena Zindabad" and "Balasaheb Thackeray ki jai".