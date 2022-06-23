Maharashtra crisis: List of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camped with Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, Jun 23: In a massive show of strength, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde released a video showing 42 rebel MLAs currently lodged at a hotel in Guwahati.
Shinde now has the support of 35 Sena MLAs and seven independents. They can be heard shouting slogans of "Shiv Sena Zindabad" and "Balasaheb Thackeray ki jai".
The list of Sena MLAs who have joined the Shinde camp is out: Check out names
Eknath Shinde, Mahendra Morre, Bharat Gogawal, Mahendra Dalvi, Anil Babar, Mahesh Shinde, Shahaji Patil, Shambhuraje Desai, Dayaraj Chougule, Ramesh Bornare, Tanaji Sawant, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Raimulkar, Sanjay Gaikwad, Vishwanath Bhoir, Sandipan Bhumre, Abdul Sattar, Prakash Surve, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Shirsat, Shantaram More, Sriniwas Vanga, Parkash Abhitkar, Chimanrao Patil, Suhas Kande, Kishorappa Patil, Partap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Balaji Kinikar, Gulabrao Patil, Yogesh Kadam, Sada Sarvankar, Deepak Kesarkar and Mangesh Kudalkar.
Independents
Narendra Bhondekar, Manjula Gavit, Rajendra Patil Yadavkar, Chandrakant Patil, Manjula Gavit and Ashish jaiswal, Prahar Sanghatan Bachchu Kadu and Rajkumar Patel