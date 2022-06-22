Maharashtra crisis: Kamal Nath plans marathon meetings in Mumbai

Kamal Nath and other senior Congress leaders are likely to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray after the meeting.

A group of Maharashtra MLAs, led by dissident Shiv Sena dissident leader Eknath Shinde, arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday morning by a charter aircraft and were taken to a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the city amid tight security.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed 14 to 15 Sena MLAs, including some ministers, are with Shinde in Gujarat's Surat city. However, another party leader said the number could be 23. The Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA, has 55 MLAs, followed by allies NCP (53) and the Congress (44) in the 288-assembly where the current simple majority mark is 144.

The Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra is facing a crisis following the revolt by a section of its MLA led by Shinde.