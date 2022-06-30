Maharashtra crisis: Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, to meet Fadnavis, Governor

"Eknath Shinde has left for Mumbai. He has said that whatever decision will be made, it will be for the development of the state...We've not backstabbed anyone, such statements given by Sanjay Raut are just to spread displeasure among people," said Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar.

Mumbai, Jun 30: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde arrived in Mumbai, where he is scheduled to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

"We are not against the Thackeray family... We are ready to talk to Uddhav Ji if he breaks the alliance with MVA but he is still with them. We have not gone to SC against Thackeray. We still have respect for Thackeray Ji," he said.

Shinde and other rebel MLAs, who arrived in Goa on Wednesday night from Guwahati, stayed at a resort at Dona Paula near here.

While other MLAs continued to be at the resort, Shinde stepped out amid a tight police security around 12.20 pm.

"I am going to Mumbai to meet the Maharashtra Governor. All other MLAs are staying in Goa at present," Shinde told reporters outside the resort.

Shinde is also likely to meet senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is expected to make a comeback as chief minister.

On Wednesday night, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister, which paved the way for the return of the BJP to power.

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Shinde are likely to support the BJP to form a government.

Shinde has claimed the support of 50 MLAs, inclusing independents.

The BJP has 106 MLAs of its own and is backed by one lawmaker each from the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, the Swabhimani Paksh, the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, the Jan Surajya Party and six independents, taking its tally with allies to 116.