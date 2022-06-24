Maharashtra crisis: Deputy Speaker recognises Ajay Chaudhary as Shiv Sena group leader

On June 21, Sena had removed Shinde as the party's group leader, hours after he went missing and decamped in Assam with at least 21 MLAs of his party, plunging the MVA government into crisis.

Mumbai, Jun 24: Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly on Friday approved Shiv Sena's proposal to appoint MLA Ajay Chaudhary as Shiv Sena legislative party leader in the state Assembly. A letter in this regard was sent to the Shiv Sena office secretary by the Deputy speaker's office.

All 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping in Guwahati on Thursday sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, stating that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in the legislature.

. .

From Tuesday, Maharashtra's ruling alliance the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - started battling its worst crisis since coming into existence in 2019 after senior Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party and herded some MLAs to BJP-ruled Assam.

Although Shinde's rebellion became public on June 21 morning, his growing discomfort had been sensed by Sena's allies - NCP and Congress. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had even claimed that he had sounded Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the possible rebel from Shinde and some MLAs

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena has 55 MLAS, NCP (53), Congress (44), Bahujan Vikas Agahdi (three), Samajwadi Party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti Party two each. MNS, CPI-M, PWP, Swabhimani Paksha, Rashtriya Samaj Party, Jansurajya Shakti Party and Krantikari Shetkari Paksha have one MLA each. There are 13 independent MLAs. The opposition BJP has 106 MLAs.