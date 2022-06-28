Maharashtra crisis: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi to meet Amit Shah

"Fadnavis has left for New Delhi with a legal counsel. He will be meeting some senior BJP leaders there," the party functionary said.

While the BJP has maintained that the party has not held any discussion with rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde nor received any proposal from him, against the backdrop of the current crisis that has gripped the MVA government.

The BJP has adopted a "wait and watch" strategy after state BJP's core committee met and also discussed the Supreme Court order.

Shinde is camping in Guwahati with a bulk of Shiv Sena MLAs, including nine ministers who were divested of their portfolios on Monday.

In a relief to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Shinde, the Supreme Court kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11, and also sought responses from the state government and others on their pleas questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

The BJP has claimed, it is not hungry for power but it will work with full force for the welfare of the people and ensure progress of Maharashtra.