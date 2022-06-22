Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of Maharashtra assembly following the political crisis in the state.

"Talks are underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde, everybody will stay in Shiv Sena. Our party is a fighter, we'll struggle consistently, atmost we might lose power but we'll continue to fight," Raut told reporters.

Shiv Sena's dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Assam's Guwahati and they are committed to Balasaheb Thackeray's 'Hindutva' ideology.

Shinde along with a group of Shiv Sena and independent legislators arrived here early this morning and he initially refused to speak to the media persons waiting outside the airport. He later said 40 MLAs accompanied him but didn't want to make any comment on anybody.

The Shiv Sena legislators have rebelled against the party bringing a crisis to the MVA government in Maharashtra.

The majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly is 144. The BJP has 106 while the Shiv Sena has 55, NCP 53 and Congress 44. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has three MLAs while the Samajwadi Party and AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti Party have two each.

The MNS, CPI(M), PWP, Swabhimani Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, Jansurajya Shakti party, Krantikari Shetkari Party have one each, while the independents are 13 in number.