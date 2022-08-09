Maharashtra Cabinet expansion LIVE: Maha finally gets ministers, 18 MLAs take oath

Mumbai, Aug 09: The much-awaited Maharashtra cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been expanded on Tuesday, more than five weeks after the new government was sworn in on June 30 this year. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to 18 MLAs as Maharashtra minister today.
The second phase of expansion will be held later.
Aug 9, 2022 12:47 PM
Cabinet expansion took place today. Starting today, they will work full-fledged & take up the responsibility of their respective depts. The rest of the cabinet still remains (to be formed). It's a small cabinet, the rest of the cabinet still remains (to be formed): Maharashtra CM
Aug 9, 2022 12:36 PM
Even as oath taking is yet to be complete, BJP Maharashtra vice president says it is extremely wrong for Sanjay Rathod to have been given oath as a minister today once again.
Aug 9, 2022 11:56 AM
Sandipan Bhumre sworn in as Cabinet minister.
Aug 9, 2022 11:56 AM
Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant sworn in as Cabinet minister.
Aug 9, 2022 11:56 AM
Shiv Sena leader from Solapur, Tanaji Sawant, sworn in as Cabinet minister.
Aug 9, 2022 11:56 AM
Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar, a three-term MLA from Sillod, sworn in as Cabinet minister.
Aug 9, 2022 11:56 AM
BJP leader Ravindra Chavan sworn in as Cabinet minister.
Aug 9, 2022 11:34 AM
Shiv Sena MLAs Gulabrao Patil and Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse take oath as Maharashtra ministers at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
Aug 9, 2022 11:27 AM
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar takes oath as Cabinet minister.
Aug 9, 2022 11:26 AM
Chandrakant Patil and Vijay Kumar Gavit are among the nine BJP leaders who are taking oath as ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
Aug 9, 2022 11:23 AM
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administers the oath of office to 18 MLAs as ministers.
Aug 9, 2022 11:21 AM
Oath taking ceremony begins
Aug 9, 2022 11:07 AM
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
Aug 9, 2022 10:58 AM
List of leaders to take oath today
Aug 9, 2022 10:54 AM
Independent MLA Bacchu Kadu, who supports the Shinde faction, said the chief minister has given him assurance, adding that he would support him even if he does not get sworn today.
Aug 9, 2022 10:45 AM
Hopeful that I will be given some responsibility. I would like to thank PM, HM, JP Nadda & Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis that I will get an opportunity to serve people of Maharashtra. I feel I will get a berth in the state cabinet: Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Mumbai BJP president.
Aug 9, 2022 10:42 AM
Probable BJP MLAs expected to be inducted today: Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar. Girish Mahajan, Suresh Khade ,Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Atul Save, Ravindra Chavan and Vijay Gavit.
Aug 9, 2022 10:37 AM
Probable Shinde camp MLAs expected to be inducted today: Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Uday Samant, Shambhuraje Desai, Sandipan Bhumare, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat and Bacchu Kadu.
Aug 9, 2022 10:33 AM
This would take the strength of the Maharashtra ministry to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43. The next round of expansion would take place later.
Aug 9, 2022 10:32 AM
Altogether 18 ministers will be sworn in, a former minister told PTI on condition of anonymity. They will include nine each from the Shinde group and BJP, he added.
Aug 9, 2022 10:32 AM
The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers will be held at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am on Tuesday.
Aug 9, 2022 10:32 AM
The meeting took place at the Sahyadri guest house in south Mumbai. Shinde is backed by 40 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs.
Aug 9, 2022 10:31 AM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday morning met Shiv Sena legislators backing him, ahead of the expansion of his two-member ministry.
Aug 9, 2022 10:28 AM
According to latest reports, 18 MLAs will be sworn in today as part of Maharashtra cabinet expansion. Chandrakant Patil, Jaikumar Rawal, Ram Raje are present a t Raj Bhavan’s Darbar Hall.
Aug 9, 2022 10:27 AM
The expansion of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet is set to take place today in Raj Bhawan.