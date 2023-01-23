Maharashtra: Big Controversies that hit Bhagat Singh Koshyari's tumultuous tenure

Koshyari wants to spend the rest of his life reading, writing and in other leisurely activities.

Governor Koshyari said, "It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra - the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters."

"I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years. During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received the love and affection from the Hon'ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard," Koshyari stated.

5 Controversies involving Maharashtra Governor Koshyari

Shivaji, icon of olden times

Addressing a gathering in November last year, Koshyari said Chhatrapati Shivaji was an 'icon of olden times' and personalities like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari were the modern icons of the state.

"Shivaji is an icon of the old era; I am talking about the new era. You will find (icons) right here. From Dr Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari, you will find them here," Koshyari had said.

Gujaratis and Marwaris should be removed from Maharashtra

In July last year, Koshyari said Mumbai would not remain the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Marwaris were removed from the city. His remark drew criticism from several opposition parties, with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying it is time to show him the famous Kolhapuri chappal.

International students' hostel to be named after freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

While inaugurating new buildings of the Mumbai University, the Maharashtra Governor had urged the varsity vice-chancellor to name the new international students' hostel after freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

During a programme in Aurangabad in March last year, Koshyari said Samarth Ramdas was the 'guru' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "Many maharajas and chakravartis (emperors) were born on this land. But who would have asked about Chandragupta had there not been Chanakya? Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas)," said Koshyari.

Koshyari mocks Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule

A video of Koshyari went viral in March last year in which he is seen mocking the child marriage of social activists Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. Savitribai got married at the age of 10 to Jyotirao, who was then 13. "Now imagine, what would the boy and girl have been doing after marriage. What would they have been thinking?" the Governor had said.

Uddhav Thackeray accuses Koshiyari of bias

Uddhav Thackeray, when he was Maharashtra chief minister, accused Koshyari of being overactive, and pointed out that the Governor had not filled 12 vacant seats in the state Legislative Council despite the state government's recommendation.

In November 2019, Koshyari administered oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in a shock early morning swearing-in ceremony, amid BJP-Shiv Sena tussle over the CM's post.