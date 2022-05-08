Maharashtra: 19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack in steel factory

. .

The police have so far arrested 27 people and registered a case against them under various IPC sections, including attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy, the official said.

Although the situation is under control, heavy security has been deployed on the premises, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said. An issue pertaining to the labour union was going on in the company since long, the official said, without specifying details of the matter.

On Saturday, several union members barged into the factory and allegedly started beating up some employees and officials and also ransacked the premises, he said. A police team rushed there, he said, adding that the mob then allegedly hit the security personnel with stones. PTI