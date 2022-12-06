Mahaparinirwan Diwas: Nation remembers Dr BR Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 06 : India observes December 6 as Mahaparinirvan Divas to mark the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. He was one of the greatest social reformers. He shaped India's social outlook following the transfer of power from the British. Besides campaigning for Indian Independence, Ambedkar fought against the evils of the caste system, helped uplift the Mahars and Dalits against the discrimination they faced.

The death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is marked as Mahaparinirwan Diwas. He passed away on 6th December 1956.

PM pays homage to the inspirational leader:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Dr. Ambedkar and recalled his exemplary service to the nation. In a tweet, he said, "On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten."

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tribute to Dr. Ambedkar at the Parliament House, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and PM Modi were also present.

Significance of Mahaparinirwan Diwas:

Parinirvan is one of the chief principles and goals of Buddhism. The Sanskrit term means 'nirvana after death', which refers to the achievement of nirvana after the body dies. According to Buddhism, our life's karma is carried on to the next through our soul after the body's death. While the physical body disintegrates, we are reborn in our next life with a karmic debt from the previous one. Once one achieves nirvana, this cycle of rebirth stops, because no karmic debt remains.

According to the Buddhist text, Mahaparinibbana Sutta, Buddha's death at the age of 80 years is known as the original Mahaparinirvan. Ambedkar converted to Buddhism after studying the religion for years on 14th October 1956, in Nagpur. Along with him, his 5,00,000 supporters also converted and they considered him a Buddhist leader. His mortal remains were cremated at Dadar Chowpatty in Mumbai with Buddhist rites. The place where he was cremated was marked is known as Chaitya Bhoomi today.

Immortal inspiration for every generation:

A few months ago on 16th September 2022, former President Ram Nath Kovind launched a book titled 'Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer's Ideas Performer's Implementation'. The book presents a convergence between the ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and New India's development journey. In the twelve chapters of the book, focus has been laid on infrastructure, education, socio-economic mobility, gender equality, self-reliance.