'Mahagathbandhan’ cries foul over CBI reopening case against Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna, Dec 26: The ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar on Monday cried foul over reports of a corruption case being reopened against Lalu Prasad, the founding president of the RJD which helms the alliance. The central agency which is often accused, by parties opposed to the BJP, of having become a political instrument in the hands of the party ruling the Centre, has reopened inquiry into a case against Prasad which it had closed last year.

Former state minister and senior RJD leader Vijay Prakash recalled the "caged parrot" remark of the Supreme Court, made long back while the Congress-led UPA was in power, to allege "misuse" of the agency by the "government at the Centre". "We are sure that Lalu ji, who has been slapped with so many cases by the CBI, will be proven innocent in all matters, including the latest one", Prakash told PTI.