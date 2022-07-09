Maha: Three die, 47 fall ill after drinking well water in Amravati; CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

. .

Earlier in the day, Shinde, who is currently in Delhi, phoned the collector of Amravati and directed that medical treatment be provided to the affected persons at the earliest and if needed, they be admitted to a private hospital, the statement said.

At least 50 persons fell ill after consuming polluted water from open wells and of these, three have died. The victims suffered from diarrhoea, it said. The district collector informed the chief minister that condition of some patients was critical. To which, Shinde asked him to ensure that all efforts are taken to see that the toll does not rise.