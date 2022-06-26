Maha crisis: Gov writes to Centre for adequate security forces amid protests against rebel MLAs

Mumbai, Jun 26: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who was discharged from a hospital after recovering from COVID-19, has written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla requesting the adequate provision of Central security forces in the state against the backdrop of 'shivsainiks' vandalising offices of rebel MLAs.

In his letter, Koshyari claimed that he received a representation from 38 Shiv Sena MLAs, two members of the Prahar Janshakti Party and 7 Independent MLAs stating that the police security of their families had been "illegally and unlawfully withdrawn".

"They have also raised serious concerns about the safety of their homes and families in the context of provocative and threatening statements being made by certain political leaders," Koshyari wrote.

The governor said he had already issued directions to the state police to provide adequate police protection to the MLAs and their families on an immediate basis. "Despite this, offices and homes of some MLAs have been vandalized with police being a mute spectator. It is accordingly requested that adequate provision of Central security forces be made and kept ready, in case required to address the situation," he added.

The rebel group led by senior party minister Eknath Shinde has been demanding Sena to come out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) while raising several issues.