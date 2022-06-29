Maha crisis: Cabinet meeting underway as SC hears plea against floor test


Mumbai, Jun 29: A cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is underway at Mantralaya here while the Supreme Court is hearing a plea challenging the state Governor's direction for a floor test on Thursday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal are attending the meeting virtually as they have tested positive for coronavirus. After reaching Mantralaya or the state secretariat, the CM paid his respect to the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and B R Ambedkar.

Published On June 29, 2022

