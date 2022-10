Mumbai, Oct 21: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday paid floral tributes to 264 police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty in the past one year.

These comprise 202 from the constabulary and 62 officers, an official said. Shinde was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, during the visit to the memorial in Naigaon in central Mumbai to mark 'Police Commemoration Day'.