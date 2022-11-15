Madrasa survey in UP complete, next up is meeting with government: Minister

The survey of the Madrasas in all the districts of UP has come to its end today and the report of the remaining 15 districts has been submitted to the government. Now a meeting will be held with them, he added.

He further added that special attention was given to Madrasas operating in contravention of the law.

Now we will decided on the next move, he added. Last month Singh said that the identification of a total of 6,643 unrecognised Madrasas in the state had been done. He said that they had completed the survey of 5,170 Madrasas. The date of the survey will be made available to the government by November 15 by the district magistrate. The last date has been extended as we did not receive some reports, the minister had said.

Once the survey was complete the report had to be handed over to the Additional District Magistrate following which it would be presented to the District Magistrates. While a political row erupted, Singh made it clear that the survey was done keeping in mind better education for the children of the minority community. The UP government had conducted the survey to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum and affiliation with any non-government organisation.

The survey was also conducted to ensure that basic facilities for the students were being given. Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Waqf Department Danish Azad Ansari also said that the order also holds to give maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in Madrasas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education.

All the District Magistrates in Uttar Pradesh were issued instructions regarding the survey. The teams comprised officials of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Basic Shiksha Adhikari and District Minority Officers.