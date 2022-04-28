MP: Kamal Nath resigns as CLP leader, Govind Singh replaces him: Sources

New Delhi, Apr 28: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has stepped down as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

His resignation has been accepted by the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, sources informed news agency PTI. He has been replaced by Govind Singh as the new CLP leader, sources added.

Nath resigned from the post as per the party's 'one person-one post' policy. The Congress leadership accepted his resignation and approved the appointment of the former minister and seven-time Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh in his place as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), they said.

In a communication addressed to Nath on Thursday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal said, "The Congress president has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect."

Nath had offered to resign from the post as part of the Congress's 'one person-one post' formula, the sources said. The communication further said, "The Congress president has approved the proposal to appoint Dr Govind Singh as the CLP leader." Nath will continue as the state unit chief of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls are due in 2023.

Kamal Nath had served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for about 15 months. After the political turmoil, he lost the position and the party made him the CLP leader. PTI