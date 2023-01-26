Made-in-India weapons shine at 74th Republic Day Parade

It is followed by ARJUN of 75 Armoured Regiment which was led by Captain Amanjeet Singh. MBT ARJUN', is third generation main battle tank developed indigenously by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Nag Missile System (NAMIS)

Lt Siddhartha Tyagi led the NAG Missile System of 17 Mechanised Infantry Regiment.

BMP2/2 K

The next detachment was the mechanised column of Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2 of Mechanised Infantry Regimental centre led by Captain Arjun Sidhu of 6 Mechanised Infantry Regiment.

K-9 Vajra-T (SP)

Next came to the saluting dais was K9 Vajra-T of 224 Medium Regiment (Self Propelled) led by Lt Prakhar Tiwari.

Brahmos

The next detachment was of Brahmos of 861 Missile Regiment led by Lieutenant Prajjwal Kala.

10m Short Span Bridge

The 10m Short Span Bridge of 64 Assault Engineer Regiment led by Captain Shivashish Solanki.

Mobile Microwave Node and Mobile Network Centre

Mobile Microwave Node and Mobile Network Centre of Corps of Signals was led by Major Mohd Asif Ahmed of 2 AHQ Signal Regiment with a motto of 'Teevra Chaukas' which means 'Swift and Secure?

AKASH weapon System

The next detachment is of AKASH weapon System of 27 Air Defence Missile Regiment -- 'the Amritsar Airfield', led by Captain Sunil Dasharathe accompanied by Lt Chetana Sharma of 512 Light AD Missile Regiment (SP).

Wheeled Armoured Platform - WHAP 8x8 on 70 ton trailer

Wheeled Armoured Personnel Carrier, WhAP 8x8, carried on a specialist 70-ton Trailer are indigenously designed and developed by DRDO.

With inputs from ANI