New elhi, May 05 : The first Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2022 will take place in May. 2022 will have only two lunar eclipses - both complete ones. Between the late evening of May 15 and the early morning of May 16, depending on your time zone, the full Flower Moon will enter Earth's shadow, causing a total lunar eclipse -also known as a 'Blood Moon''.

What is a Blood Moon?

The night of May 15-16, 2022, brings a beautiful lunar eclipse to stargazers across North America. The Moon will be 100% obscured during this eclipse, which makes it a total lunar eclipse!

A total eclipse of the Moon is popularly called a "Blood Moon" because the Moon turns a reddish hue when it's completely submerged in the Earth's shadow. Although not as awe-inspiring as a total solar eclipse, a Blood Moon is still an amazing astronomical sight.

On April 30, the first solar eclipse of 2022 took place, and now, on May 16, 2022, the first Chandra Grahan will take place.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date and time

Date: May 16

Time: 7:02 am to 12:20 pm

Lunar Eclipse 2022: What is the time of visibility?

The partial lunar eclipse will begin on May 15 at 10.28 PM EDT and will reach its maximum on May 16 at 12.11 a.m. EDT. The lunar eclipse 2022 will conclude at 1.55 am EDT.

. .

First Lunar Eclipse: May 16, 2022

Second Lunar Eclipse: November 8, 2022

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Where it will be visible?

The total Lunar Eclipse 2022 will be visible from the majority of the Americas and Antarctica, as well as the Western reaches of Europe and Africa and the eastern side of the Pacific.

The skywatchers in New Zealand, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe will also experience the penumbral eclipse during which only the edge of Earth's shadow falls over the Moon.

Chandra Grahan 2022 visibility in India

Unfortunately, the first Lunar Eclipse of 2022 will not be visible in India. It will be visible in the whole of South America and the Eastern Parts of North America.