Chandra Grahan 2022: Date and timings

On May 16, the lunar eclipse will start at 07:02 in the morning and will end at 12:20 in the afternoon. The total eclipse effect is expected to peak around 08:59 a.m. on May 16. At that time, the first Blood Moon of 2022 will become more clearly visible.

According to NASA, the moon will enter the outer part of the Earth's shadow at 7:02 am on May 16th. The entire Moon will be in the Earth's umbra (full shadow) appearing red at 08:59 a.m. The eclipse will end at 12:20 pm on May 16th.

At 1 hour and 25 minutes, this is going to be the longest duration of eclipse totality, or annularity, NASA has said.

The entire eclipse lasts for more than five hours, ending at 12:20 pm. However, observers in India will not be able to see the eclipse. The country will, however, be able to see the next two eclipses this year. A partial solar eclipse will take place on October 25, and a partial lunar eclipse will occur on November 7-8 this year.

What is Total lunar eclipse?

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon usually turns a deep, dark red because it is illuminated by light that has passed through the Earth's atmosphere and has been bent back towards the Moon by refraction.

How often do lunar eclipses happen?

A lunar eclipse happens between two to five times a year, with a total lunar eclipse occurring at least two every three years.