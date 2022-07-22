Lulu, Lolo, Tulu, Tolo: Azam Khan’s epic reply on LuLu Mall row goes viral

The peculiar take comes after a purported video that appeared to show a few people offering Namaz inside the new mall in Lucknow sparked controversy.

The viral video soon created a storm with many Hindutva organisations opposing it. Many called for boycotting the mall.

. .

The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha has issued a warning, saying that if namaz is offered again in the mall, it would hold a protest against it by reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

The matter blew out of proportion when members of a right-wing oraganisation, the Hindu Samaj Party, attempted to recite Sundar Kand Path inside the controversial Lulu Mall premises. Three people were detained.

On Tuesday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the Lucknow administration to check anti-social elements from disturbing communal harmony and lawlessness.