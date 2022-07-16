LS Speaker to convene all party meet today ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

During the meeting discussions will be held on the issues to be taken up during the session and allocation of time for discussion on different bills.

Issues, such as the recently issued list of unparliamentary words, may also come up for discussion in the meeting.

The Speaker holds this customary all-party meeting before the start of every parliament session.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has also called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in the Upper House on 17 July 2022.

The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on 18 July and will continue till 12 August. The Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period.

The Presidential Election will be held on Monday (18 July) while the Vice Presidential election will be held on 6th August 2022.