Low-intensity blast at Punjab police station, SFJ claims responsibility

Speaking to reporters after taking stock of the situation, DGP Yadav said, "An RPG has hit the Police Subidha Centre. An FIR under UAPA has been registered. The forensic team has also arrived at the spot. We are connecting all loose ends to reconstruct what happened."

Yadav said that there is a clear indication of a strategy of foreign elements to "bleed India through thousand cuts." He added, "We will investigate SFJ's claim. We will investigate all angles and theories. The handlers and operators in Pakistan, elements they are in touch within Europe, North America and their links are also being probed so that real perpetrators are arrested soon."

The DGP also appealed to the common people to not be frightened and cooperate with the police in nabbing the accused. "We will ensure full protection for the people of Punjab, the police stations and all installations," said the DGP.

The strike was apparently a retaliation by the ISI to notorious gangster Harvinder Singh alias Rinda's murder in order to maintain his fear in the region, according to the reports. Nearby Sarhali village is Rinda's native place.

The reports suggest that the gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Rinda was shot at in Pakistan. He was then admitted to a hospital in Lahore for 15 days due to kidney failure and he died there. Gangster group Davinder Bambiha claimed the responsibility for the murder.

Earlier, an RPG attack was carried out on the Punjab Police intelligence office in Mohali in May this year in which Rinda was named as the mastermind. His name was also suspected in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. Rinda was a member of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International and was involved in various terror cases.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and accused the party of spreading anarchy in the state. He tweeted: "Like the Gandhi family, Kejriwal also wants to usurp the country's power by spreading anarchy in Punjab. A terrorist attack on Tarn Taran police station is proof of the failure of the AAP's state security. Being a puppet CM of Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann ji is putting the security of the whole country at risk."

Also, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal hit out at the Mann government, saying the law and order situation has worsened in the state.

(With input from ANI)