Love triumphs! Russian man marries Ukrainian girlfriend in Dharamshala

Giving the message that love transcends all boundaries, a Russian man named Sergei Novikov recently married his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.

Dharamshala, Aug 05: In the Russia-Ukraine war, many have lost their lives. In middle of all this, a story of love conquers all has emerged.

Sergei Novikov who is an Israeli citizen from Russia married his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka at Divya Ashram Kharota near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday according to the traditions of Sanatan Dharma. They had been dating for a few years.

Many locals attended the ceremony and even sang and danced to Himachali folk songs to make the couple feel at home.

The priest at the temple Pandit Sandeep Sharma shared that Sergei and Elona were staying at Dharamkot for a year now. They had been living with a family who also helped them with the wedding.

Pandit Raman Sharma from the same ashram solemnised the marriage. Elona wore a beautiful Indian bridal dress, so did Sergio. Host Vinod Sharma took care of the wedding rituals managing a proper "baraat" for the bride.