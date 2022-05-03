Loudspeaker row: Notices issued to 1,400 persons in Thane, massive police deployment in place to maintain peace

Thane, May 3: Amid the tension caused by the loudspeaker row triggered by MNS chief Raj Thackeray, the Thane police on Tuesday said it had issued notices to 1,400 persons who are likely to disturb the peace of the city.

Joint Commissioner of Police Datta Karale, in a statement, asked people to maintain peace, not indulge in spreading messages on social media that will result in law and order issues, and said no one should take law into their own hands.

"Prohibitory order under section 144 have been issued in the entire commissionerate. Preventive measures have been taken on criminals and anti socials," the JCP said.

He informed that 350 police officials, 7500 constables, nine SRPF platoons and 300 home guards have been deployed in the commissionerate. PTI