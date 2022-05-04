Loudspeaker row: Mumbai on high alert, security outside Raj Thackeray’s house stepped up

Security out his residence too has been stepped up, following the call to play Hanuman Chalisa where the loudspeakers play the Azaan on May 4, today.

Mumbai, May 04: Mumbai has been placed on very high alert after the deadline by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's deadline on loudspeakers ended.

"I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeakers blaring with azan; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on the loudspeakers! That's when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers!" Thackeray said in a statement.

"Due to the loudspeakers being used under the name of religion, the elderly, the sick, children, students etc are definitely disturbed and keeping this issue in mind, the Supreme Court has taken a decision. As per this order, loudspeakers cannot be used from 10pm to 6am," he said while citing a Supreme Court order on the use of loudspeakers.

He also said that the loudspeakers of the masjids are unauthorised. "The issue is that, the loudspeakers are unauthorised. In fact, many of the masjids too are unauthorised. How is it possible that the government has given authorised permissions to unauthorised Masjids to use loudspeakers? And if permissions are being granted, then Hindu temples also need to be given permissions to play the loudspeakers," Raj Thackeray's statement also said.

He also claimed that it is not a religious issue but a social one. People of every religion of this country are exposed to noise pollution, he said. He warned that if steps are taken to turn this social issue into a religious thing, then we too can give a befitting reply.