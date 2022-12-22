‘Loudmouth’ Ramiz Raja kicked out of PCB

It came from the PM

Quite surprisingly the suspension order of Ramiz Raja has come from the premier of the country Shehbaz Sharif. In Pakistan, it's the Prime Minister who is patron of the cricket board. According to the order there will now be a 14-member committee headed by Najam Sethi. No doubt on the fact that Ramiz Raja was just counting his days ever since the ouster of Imran Khan from Prime Minister's post.

Like democracy in Pakistan, PCB too has been facing difficulty where the favourite men of either army or the government become the chairman. Earlier it was Ramiz Raja and now Nazam Sethi who is on good terms with Sharif family, has become the chairman. Interestingly enough, it is not for the first time that Sethi has become PCB chief, he was given the top job twice in 2003 and then in 2018.

Nazam Sethi, the new chief

Nazam Sethi comes with credible experience in cricket administration as he was the first chairman of the Pakistan Super League. At the same time he is one of the sane voices coming from Pakistan. Tweeting about the latest development, Sethi wrote that the cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more.

He informs that the 2014 PCB constitution stands restored and now onwards the Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. According to him the major focus would also be on to generate employment for former cricketers who have been rendered unemployed in the current regime of PCB.