New Delhi, Sep 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the latter's memorial in Sriperumbudur near here ahead of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and said he lost his father to "hate and division" and does not want to lose his country.

The Wayanad MP, who had arrived here on Tuesday night, began the day by offering tributes to the former prime minister and sat in a silent prayer in his memory. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. "I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate.