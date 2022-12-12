Lost deals because of her: Actor Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandes

"A conspiracy by the accused No. 1 (Jacqueline Fernandez) to ensure the financial, social, and personal downfall of the complainant was hatched, and enacted by the said action," she has said in the petition filed through her lawyer.

"Her rapidly progressing career quite obviously has threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on a fair footing," the petition stated.

"It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry," it added.