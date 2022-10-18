Lord Mountbatten had sexually assaulted man 45 years back says lawsuit

Smyth who now lives in Australia has failed a lawsuit against the state bodies including the police for failing to protect the children at the Kincora Boy's Home.

"I commend Arthur's resilience in taking this case and indeed his bravery in going public for the first time. Understandably many abuse survivors for reasons of obvious sensitivity choose to remain anonymous," Kevin Winters of the KRW Law-LLP who will represent the victim said.

Arthur's decision to reveal his identity must be set against this backdrop. It is borne out of anger at systemic State cover-up on abuse at these institutions...That decision hasn't been taken lightly, he also said.

He understands only too well that it will be a deeply unpopular case with many people coming as it does within weeks of the passing of The Queen. However, litigation involving mental, physical and sex abuse isn't undertaken to deliberately offend sensitivities, Winters said.

"It's taken for many reasons including exposing perpetrators and the institutions or other agencies which helped suppress the truth...It has been an incredibly difficult journey for our client to reach this point in his life wherehe feels confident enough to make his case and to do so in a public forum," he further added.

In September this year, the pre-action letters were issued to several institutions including Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, UK Secretary of State, Business Services Organisation, the Chief Constable of PSNI and the Department of Health in connection with this case.

The FBI's findings:

In August 2019, The Daily Mirror reported that the former Viceroy of India was a homosexual with a perversion for young boys.

The files were unearthed by historian Andrew Lownie who used the Freedom of Information Laws to obtain research material for his book, 'The Mountbattens: Their Lives&Loves.'According to the book, Lord Mountbatten's favourite place was a gay brothel frequented by naval officers. He was assassinated by in 1979 by the Provisional Irish Republican Army.

In an interview in 1944, American author, Elizabeth de la Poet said that Lord Mountbatten and his wife are considered to be persons of very low morals.

Lord Louis Mountbatten was known to be a homosexual with a perversion for young boys. He is an unfit man to direct any sort of military operations because of this condition. His wife was considered equally erratic," the FBI memo said while quoting her.