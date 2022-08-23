Lord Krishna was born in 3112 BCE: How is He still mythology?

If you can fix the lifetime of a person in a calendrical system then he is no more a myth, say Bharath Gyan founders Dr. D K Hari and Dr. D K Hema Hari.

"We need to understand that the word mythology originated with reference to Greek literature to mean that which is non-real. When the colonial Europeans came here, they already had an idea of Greek mythology. They ended up imposing the same term on literature here without understanding about Indian style of writing," Hari and Hema tell OneIndia, while adding that, in doing so they imposed this terminology of Europe on India and her culture.

The word 'mythology' is based on the word myth, which in turn comes from the Greek word mythos, which originally meant exaggerated, unearthly legends and fables which were transmitted by word of mouth and whose origins could not be traced. This later has come to stand for a set of beliefs or assumptions about something as the dictionaries will tell us today.

This word 'mythos' in turn has a similar word in 'Samskrt'. The word is 'mithya'. This again means not true, illusory or there may be some small point from which a story has been built up, Dr Hari and Hema say.

What has happened is that, the colonial Europeans came here and imposed their idea of what mythology is, in our Indian literature. This is because, for one, the antiquity of our stories go back by many millennia, whereas they did not have comparable records of a civilization in Greece or other parts of Europe then. So, they could not stomach the fact that India had an advanced civilization prior to their earliest records by two to three millennia.

The Bharath Gyan founders say that if the Europeans had to rule this land of India as a white man, they had to show that they were superior in every way including antiquity and history. Hence, every Indian, ancient literature was dubbed as mythology to indicate they were fabrications, imaginations, exaggerations and were essentially untrue.

In their records, the first contact between Europe and India was the march of Alexander of Macedonia to India, in the year 326 BCE. They termed him as Alexander the Great and extolled him as the first person to have come to India from Europe and lifted India into a civilized state by giving India the Hellenistic culture which is another term for Greek culture.

Anything before the date of 326 BCE in India, they dubbed it as pre-historic and pushed all literature about those times, into the realm of mythology, Hari and Hema add.

Dr. Hema says that they created a narrative in 1820s to say India had nothing - neither culture nor history prior to that time window. Archaeological excavations of Harrappa, Mohenjo-daro etc. had not taken place then, as Harappa was discovered only in 1870s and Mohenjo-daro and Harappa were further, properly excavated only a century later in 1920s.