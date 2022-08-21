Lookout circular issued against Sisodia, 12 others in liquor scam

Sisodia will now require the permission of the court or the CBI to travel out of the country.

As the war of words escalated between the BJP and the AAP a day after the CBI raided Sisodia's residence and 30 other locations over allegations of corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

Sisodia is among 15 persons booked by name in the FIR filed by CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers unknown public servants and private persons have too been booked in the case.

A liquor trader paid Rs 1 crore to a company managed by an associate of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the CBI has claimed in its FIR on alleged corruption in the framing and implementation of the excise policy 2021-22.

. .

The FIR was registered on a reference from the office of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena routed through the Union Home Ministry.

The agency has alleged that Sisodia and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions pertaining to the excise policy 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with "an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender".

The CBI has alleged that Radha Industries managed by Dinesh Arora received Rs 1 crore from Sameer Mahendru of Indospirits.

The policy was scrapped by the Delhi government in July. Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including that of excise and education.

The scheme came under the scanner after Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. He also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.