In the fresh incident, the attacker identified as Singh Tejinder is an Indian American himself. He has been charged with a hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault and disturbing peace by using abusive language, the Fremont Police department said.

New Delhi, Sep 01: A video of an Indian-American being racially attacked by a person in California has gone viral on the social media. The incident comes just days after four women were racially abused and then assaulted by a woman from Texas after saying that she hates Indians.

The incident was reported from a Taco Bell on August 21 when Krishnan Jayaraman went to pick up his order. You are a Hindu who bathes in cow urine, the attacker is heard saying. The Indian people are a joke. Look at this nasty s@#$%t, he further says.

You are a disgusting dog. You look nasty. Do not come out like this in public again he said while spitting at Jayaraman's face twice. Jayaraman said that he was scared to be honest. I was infuriated on the one hand, but I was scared he added.

"We take hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, and understand the significant impact they have on our community. These incidents are despicable. We are here to protect all community members, regardless of their gender, race, nationality, religion, and other differences," Police Chief Sean Washington wrote.

"We would like to urge the community to be respectful of each other and to immediately report any circumstances such as this that, upon investigation, may rise to the level of a crime. In the event of a hate crime, we will devote all available resources to follow up and investigate. Fremont is one of the nation's most diverse communities, and we are thankful for the contributions of community members from different cultures and backgrounds," the statement also added.

"The part that sucked was that the abuser spit on the counter where food was being served and despite pointing that out, the Taco Bell employees continued serving the food on it," Jayaraman wrote in a tweet.