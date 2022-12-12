Lone woman among 16 ministers inducted in Bhupendra Patel 2.0 cabinet so far

Ahmedabad, Dec 12: Bhupendra Patel, Bharatiya Janata Party's soft-spoken face in Gujarat, has retained the chief ministerial chair after the party swept the state Assembly elections, trouncing rivals Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Patel was sworn in as CM in Gandhinagar on Monday at a ceremony attended by PM Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers of state ruled by the party. Prior to becoming the CM in September 2021, Bhupendra Patel was not a known face outside Ahmedabad and even within party circles. The surprise choice of the party has in the last one year taken some tough decision to establish himself as the leader in Gujarat.