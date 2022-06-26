Lok Sabha, assembly bypolls results Live updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

New Delhi, Jun 26: Polling was by and large peaceful in the bypolls for three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi on Thursday barring an incident of stabbing of a policeman in Tripura.
The three Lok Sabha seats that went to polls were Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and Sangrur in Punjab. The seven assembly seats were: Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jabarajnagar in Tripura.
Votes will be counted on June 26.
Jun 26, 2022 2:02 AM
The by-elections to the four assembly constituencies in Tripura on Thursday recorded 76.62 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte said. The polling process was largely peaceful, barring a few sporadic incidents, including the stabbing of off-duty police constable Samir Saha in Kunjaban area in Agartala constituency, he said.
Jun 26, 2022 1:52 AM
Altogether 61.25 per cent of about 3.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the by-election to the Mandar assembly seat in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Thursday, an election official said. In 2019, the overall polling percentage in the constituency was 67.88 per cent.
Jun 26, 2022 1:28 AM
Delhi
Both men and women in the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency were enthusiastic about exercising their franchise at the just-concluded bypolls with 43.67 per cent of the male electorate and 43.86 per cent of female voters turning up for the polling.
Jun 26, 2022 1:24 AM
A low turnout of 45.30 per cent was recorded in the bypolls to Punjab's Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, state Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said. Voting was held on Thursday from 8 am to 6 pm, and until late evening, the provisional figures stood at 37.01 per cent.
Jun 26, 2022 1:09 AM
Azamgarh recorded a voter turnout of 49.43 per cent and Rampur 41.39 per cent in the bypolls to the Lok Sabha constituencies.
Jun 26, 2022 12:49 AM
One of the seven assembly seats where by-election will be held is Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, vacated by Raghav Chadha of the AAP who became a Rajya Sabha member recently. The remaining assembly seats where bypolls will be held are Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh, and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar in Tripura
Jun 26, 2022 12:30 AM
The three Lok Sabha seats are Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh -- vacated by Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mohd Azam Khan respectively after winning the assembly polls -- and Sangrur in Punjab vacated by Bhagwant Mann who became the chief minister of the state after the Aam Aadmi Party won the recently-held assembly polls.