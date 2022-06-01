Lockdown in Maharashtra? Mumbai sees Covid-19 hospitalisations up by 231% rise in May

The state health department has revealed that the has witnessed a more than 200% increase in the number of Covid cases reported in May as compared to the cases reported in April.

The city has witnessed a significant rise in the daily cases this month compared to April. The metropolis had reported cases in three digits on 27 days this month.

Mumbai logged a total of 5,979 cases in May, as against 1,822 cases in April, while it reported only three deaths this month compared to four fatalities in April.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 506 fresh infections and zero deaths. With 8,139 tests being conducted, the test positivity rate (TPR) jumped to over 6%.

Of the 506 cases, 489 or 97% are asymptomatic, while 17 needed hospitalisation. About 0.37% of the 24,472 beds reserved for Covid are currently occupied.

With monsoon around the corner, the civic body is expecting a rapid rise in symptomatic cases in the city, authorities said on Tuesday.