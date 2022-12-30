LIVE: Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gandhinagar

Dec 30, 2022 10:05 AM
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben. “Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows. But her goodness, care, wisdom, and love will always be with you,” Thakur said. “May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feet,” the minister said.
Dec 30, 2022 10:03 AM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, and said she gave the ''inspiration of karmayoga'' to her son.
Dec 30, 2022 10:03 AM
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also expressed her condolences and tweeted, ''Extremely saddened by the news of the passing away of Mrs. Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.'' ''My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss,'' she said.
Dec 30, 2022 10:03 AM
In a tweet, the chief minister said, ''For a son, a mother is the entire world. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son. The demise of the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extremely sad. May Lord Shri Ram give the departed pious soul a place at his holy feet. Om Shanti!'' Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also expressed her condolences and tweeted, ''Extremely saddened by the news of the passing away of Mrs. Hiraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.'' ''My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss,'' she said.
Dec 30, 2022 10:01 AM
Apollo Hospitals MD Dr. Sangita Reddy expressed grief over the demise of Hiraben Modi. “My condolences to PM Shri @narendramodi ji on the sad demise of his mother. No pain is greater, No sorrow deeper. In this hour of grief, my thoughts & prayers are with him & his family Om Shanti," she tweeted.
Dec 30, 2022 10:00 AM
"Dear Prime Minister @NarendraModi, We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraba. The grief of losing one's mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss. Sending my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief. May you find peace & comfort in the memories you shared with your mom," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote on Twitter.
Dec 30, 2022 9:52 AM
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dec 30, 2022 9:52 AM
Delhi LG VK Saxena and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday condoled the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. Saxena, in a tweet, prayed to God to provide strength to the prime minister to bear the loss.
Dec 30, 2022 9:51 AM
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben and said she lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around forever. Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Dec 30, 2022 9:32 AM
Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.
Dec 30, 2022 9:27 AM
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses condolences over the demise of PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.
Dec 30, 2022 9:11 AM
Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gandhinagar.
Dec 30, 2022 9:10 AM
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi.
Dec 30, 2022 9:10 AM
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expresses condolences over the demise of PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.
Dec 30, 2022 9:10 AM
Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gandhinagar.
Dec 30, 2022 8:49 AM
We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba: PM Modi family Sources
Dec 30, 2022 8:49 AM
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dec 30, 2022 8:45 AM
President Droupadi Murmu expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dec 30, 2022 8:33 AM
Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi being taken for the last rites.
Dec 30, 2022 8:30 AM
PM Narendra Modi carries mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben
Dec 30, 2022 8:20 AM
PM reaches Heeraben Modi's residence in Gandhinagar
Dec 30, 2022 8:20 AM
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoles PM Modi's mother's death.
Dec 30, 2022 8:09 AM
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dec 30, 2022 8:08 AM
PM Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members arrive at the residence of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, who passed away at the age of 100.
Dec 30, 2022 8:04 AM
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi
Dec 30, 2022 8:04 AM
Democratic Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi
Dec 30, 2022 8:04 AM
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel condoled the death of the Prime Minister's mother Heeraben Modi, and said that she was the epitome of simplicity and high values of life.
Dec 30, 2022 8:03 AM
PM Modi on his way to Gandhinagar to attend the cremation of Heeraben Modi. She will be cremated at Sector 30 crematorium in Gandhinagar, according to reports.
Dec 30, 2022 8:02 AM
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde condoles PM Modi's mother's demise.
Dec 30, 2022 8:02 AM
PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad as his mother's mortal remains are brought home.
Dec 30, 2022 8:02 AM
BJP national president JP Nadda expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dec 30, 2022 8:00 AM
PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad, no programmes cancelled
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Ahmedabad early on Friday morning as his mother Heeraben passed away. However, PM Modi is unlikely to cancel the events scheduled for today, news agency ANI reported citing sources. Flagging off the Vande Bharat train in Howrah and some other development works are on PM Modi's calender today which will be held as per plan, the news agency reported.
Dec 30, 2022 7:59 AM
Defence minister Rajnath Singh pays condolences
"I am deeply pained by the passing away of Heeraba, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.
Dec 30, 2022 7:59 AM
Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.
Dec 30, 2022 7:58 AM
'In Maa I have always felt...': PM Modi's tribute to mother Heeraben Modi
In fond tributes to his mother following her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he always felt in her the presence of a trinity combining an ascetic's journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values.
Dec 30, 2022 7:57 AM
PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.
Dec 30, 2022 7:56 AM
“Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital'', the medical bulletin said.
Dec 30, 2022 7:56 AM
A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise.
Dec 30, 2022 7:56 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben (99) passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.