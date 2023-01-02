Live bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence

"A live bombshell has been found here. It has been secured with help of Police and Bomb Disposal Squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off. Further investigation is underway," said Sanjeev Kohli, Nodal officer, Diasater Management, Chandigarh.

A bomb disposal squad is present at the spot. The administration also informed the army about the incident.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Amarinder Singh Warring called it a serious incident and demanded that all aspects must be probed.

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Warring tweeted: "Live bomb near CM @BhagwantMann 's residence is a serious matter. Needs to be probed from all aspects and dealt with firmly. Those having audacity to keep live bomb so close to Punjab CM's residence can resort to anything. @INCIndia always believes in Zero Tolerance to terror."