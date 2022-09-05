Viral video: Little boy greets every passenger onboard a flight, Internet is all hearts

New Delhi, Sep 05: A child's innocence is the one gift that can never be replaced. Kids win hearts with their adorable innocent acts. Videos of their antics often lighten up the mood of internet users. One such video of a little boy boarding a flight has caught the attention of netizens.

The viral video opens with little boy following his elder brother onboard a flight. While walking forward, the kid adorably waves his hand and saying "Hi" to every passenger he came across on his way.

Keli Nelson, the mother of a 22-month-old baby boy, posted the video on her Instagram account.

"Some good news for your feed. My social little 22-month-old greeting every passenger on every flight we took the past couple of weeks!", she captioned the video.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over six million views and more than 417,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with heart and lovestruck emojis.

"This kid epitomizes how everyone in this world should be treating one another GOD continues to bless Him with Health Happiness, and this positive radiant energy and attitude. Hopefully, it's contagious," said an Instagram user.

"This baby would make my day," wrote another.

"Oh my goodness Sooooooo cute!! We should all be like this," another said.

"FANTASTIC... if we all had a little bit of the little boy.. the world would be so much nicer", commented other.

That is the sweetest thing ever!!!!, another Instagram user said.