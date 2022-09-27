New Delhi, Sep 27: Veteran actor Asha Parekh will be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday. The 79-year-old actor, best known for films such as ''Dil Deke Dekho'', ''Kati Patang'', ''Teesri Manzil'', and ''Caravan'', is considered one of the most influential actresses of all time in Hindi cinema.
Full List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners (1969-2022)
Last year, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 was conferred on Rajinikanth.
Dadasaheb Phalke award winners receive this recognition annually during the National Film Awards (NFA) event by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an institution formed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's largest laurel in cinema. A committee of prominent Indian movie industry figures selects the laureate for their "significant contribution to the evolution and advancement of Indian cinema."
The award was first presented in 1969 by the Indian Government to honor Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian film. Phalke (1870-1944), also known as "the Father of Indian Painting," was a painter in India who lived from 1870 to 1944. Dadasaheb Phalke award winners are given in the form of a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of ₹1,000,000.
List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners Year-Wise
Below is the list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners with Ceremonial Year, Recipient, and Film Industry.
|Ceremonial Year
|Recipient
|Film industry
|2019 (67th)
|Rajnikanth
|Tamil
|2018 (66th)
|Amitabh Bachchan
|Hindi
|2017 (65th)
|Vinod Khanna
|Hindi
|2016 (64th)
|Kasinathuni Viswanath
|Telugu
|2015 (63rd)
|Manoj Kumar
|Hindi
|2014 (62nd)
|Shashi Kapoor
|Hindi
|2013 (61st)
|Gulzar
|Hindi
|2012 (60th)
|Pran
|Hindi
|2011 (59th)
|Soumitra Chatterjee
|Bengali
|2010 (58th)
|K. Balachander
|Tamil, Telugu
|2009 (57th)
|D. Ramanaidu
|Telugu
|2008 (56th)
|V. K. Murthy
|Hindi
|2007(55th)
|Manna Dey
|Bengali, Hindi
|2006 (54th)
|Tapan Sinha
|Bengali, Hindi
|2005 (53rd)
|Shyam Benegal
|Hindi
|2004 (52nd)
|Adoor Gopalakrishnan
|Malayalam
|2003 (51st)
|Mrinal Sen
|Bengali
|2002 (50th)
|Dev Anand
|Hindi
|2001 (49th)
|Yash Chopra
|Hindi
|2000 (48th)
|Asha Bhosle
|Hindi, Marathi
|1999 (47th)
|Hrishikesh Mukherjee
|Hindi
|1998 (46th)
|B. R. Chopra
|Hindi
|1997 (45th)
|Kavi Pradeep
|Hindi
|1996 (44th)
|Sivaji Ganesan
|Tamil
|1995 (43rd)
|Rajkumar
|Kannada
|1994 (42nd)
|Dilip Kumar
|Hindi
|1993 (41st)
|Majrooh Sultanpuri
|Hindi
|1992 (40th)
|Bhupen Hazarika
|Assamese
|1991 (39th)
|Bhalji Pendharkar
|Marathi
|1990 (38th)
|Akkineni Nageswara Rao
|Telugu
|1989 (37th)
|Lata Mangeshkar
|Hindi, Marathi
|1988 (36th)
|Ashok Kumar
|Hindi
|1987 (35th)
|Raj Kapoor
|Hindi
|1986 (34th)
|B. Nagi Reddy
|Telugu
|1985 (33rd)
|V. Shantaram
|Hindi, Marathi
|1984 (32nd)
|Satyajit Ray
|Bengali
|1983 (31st)
|Durga Khote
|Hindi, Marathi
|1982 (30th)
|L. V. Prasad
|Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
|1981 (29th)
|Naushad
|Hindi
|1980 (28th)
|Paidi Jairaj
|Hindi, Telugu
|1979 (27th)
|Sohrab Modi
|Hindi
|1978 (26th)
|Raichand Boral
|Bengali, Hindi
|1977 (25th)
|Nitin Bose
|Bengali, Hindi
|1976 (24th)
|Kanan Devi
|Bengali
|1975 (23rd)
|Dhirendra Nath Ganguly
|Bengali
|1974 (22nd)
|Bommireddy Narasimha Reddy
|Telugu
|1973 (21st)
|Ruby Myers (Sulochana)
|Hindi
|1972 (20th)
|Pankaj Mullick
|Bengali & Hindi
|1971 (19th)
|Prithviraj Kapoor
|Hindi
|1970 (18th)
|Birendranath Sircar
|Bengali
|1969 (17th)
|Devika Rani
|Hindi