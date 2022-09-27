Full List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners (1969-2022)

Last year, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 was conferred on Rajinikanth.

Dadasaheb Phalke award winners receive this recognition annually during the National Film Awards (NFA) event by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an institution formed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's largest laurel in cinema. A committee of prominent Indian movie industry figures selects the laureate for their "significant contribution to the evolution and advancement of Indian cinema."

The award was first presented in 1969 by the Indian Government to honor Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian film. Phalke (1870-1944), also known as "the Father of Indian Painting," was a painter in India who lived from 1870 to 1944. Dadasaheb Phalke award winners are given in the form of a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of ₹1,000,000.

List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners Year-Wise

Below is the list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners with Ceremonial Year, Recipient, and Film Industry.