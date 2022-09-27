Full List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners (1969-2022)


New Delhi, Sep 27: Veteran actor Asha Parekh will be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday. The 79-year-old actor, best known for films such as ''Dil Deke Dekho'', ''Kati Patang'', ''Teesri Manzil'', and ''Caravan'', is considered one of the most influential actresses of all time in Hindi cinema.

Last year, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 was conferred on Rajinikanth.

Dadasaheb Phalke award winners receive this recognition annually during the National Film Awards (NFA) event by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an institution formed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's largest laurel in cinema. A committee of prominent Indian movie industry figures selects the laureate for their "significant contribution to the evolution and advancement of Indian cinema."

The award was first presented in 1969 by the Indian Government to honor Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian film. Phalke (1870-1944), also known as "the Father of Indian Painting," was a painter in India who lived from 1870 to 1944. Dadasaheb Phalke award winners are given in the form of a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of ₹1,000,000.

List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners Year-Wise

Below is the list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners with Ceremonial Year, Recipient, and Film Industry.

Ceremonial YearRecipientFilm industry
2019 (67th) RajnikanthTamil
2018 (66th)Amitabh BachchanHindi
2017 (65th)Vinod KhannaHindi
2016 (64th)Kasinathuni ViswanathTelugu
2015 (63rd)Manoj KumarHindi
2014 (62nd)Shashi KapoorHindi
2013 (61st)GulzarHindi
2012 (60th)PranHindi
2011 (59th)Soumitra ChatterjeeBengali
2010 (58th)K. BalachanderTamil, Telugu
2009 (57th)D. RamanaiduTelugu
2008 (56th)V. K. MurthyHindi
2007(55th)Manna DeyBengali, Hindi
2006 (54th)Tapan SinhaBengali, Hindi
2005 (53rd)Shyam BenegalHindi
2004 (52nd)Adoor GopalakrishnanMalayalam
2003 (51st)Mrinal SenBengali
2002 (50th)Dev AnandHindi
2001 (49th)Yash ChopraHindi
2000 (48th)Asha Bhosle Hindi, Marathi
1999 (47th)Hrishikesh MukherjeeHindi
1998 (46th)B. R. ChopraHindi
1997 (45th)Kavi PradeepHindi
1996 (44th)Sivaji GanesanTamil
1995 (43rd)RajkumarKannada
1994 (42nd)Dilip KumarHindi
1993 (41st)Majrooh SultanpuriHindi
1992 (40th)Bhupen HazarikaAssamese
1991 (39th)Bhalji PendharkarMarathi
1990 (38th)Akkineni Nageswara RaoTelugu
1989 (37th)Lata Mangeshkar Hindi, Marathi
1988 (36th)Ashok KumarHindi
1987 (35th)Raj KapoorHindi
1986 (34th)B. Nagi ReddyTelugu
1985 (33rd)V. Shantaram Hindi, Marathi
1984 (32nd)Satyajit RayBengali
1983 (31st)Durga KhoteHindi, Marathi
1982 (30th)L. V. PrasadHindi, Tamil, Telugu
1981 (29th)NaushadHindi
1980 (28th)Paidi JairajHindi, Telugu
1979 (27th)Sohrab ModiHindi
1978 (26th)Raichand BoralBengali, Hindi
1977 (25th)Nitin BoseBengali, Hindi
1976 (24th)Kanan DeviBengali
1975 (23rd)Dhirendra Nath GangulyBengali
1974 (22nd)Bommireddy Narasimha ReddyTelugu
1973 (21st)Ruby Myers (Sulochana)Hindi
1972 (20th)Pankaj MullickBengali & Hindi
1971 (19th)Prithviraj KapoorHindi
1970 (18th)Birendranath SircarBengali
1969 (17th)Devika RaniHindi

