List of bank holidays in July 2022

In July 2022, there are seven weekend holidays (Saturday and Sunday) and a few Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The RBI has categorised holidays under three categories - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

The bank holidays are region-specific and state-specific. So, the holidays, sometimes, vary from state to state. For instance, July 1 is a holiday in Bhubaneswar and Imphal on the occasion of Kang and Ratha Yatra, respectively.

Check out the list of holidays in July 2022:

July 1: Holiday in Bhubaneswar and Imphal on the occasion of Kang and Ratha Yatra, respectively.

July 3: Sunday

July 7: Holiday in Agartala on the occasion of Kharchi Puja.

July 9: Bakrid holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram and banks across the country as it is the second Saturday.

July 10: Sunday

July 11: Holiday in Srinagar and Jammu on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

July 13: Holiday in Gangtok on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti.

July 14: Holiday in Shillong on the occasion of Behdienkhlam.

July 16: Holiday in Dehradun on the occasion of Harela.

July 17: Sunday

July 23: Fourth Saturday

July 24: Sunday

July 26: Holiday in Agartala on the occasion of Ker Puja.

July 31: Sunday