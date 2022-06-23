New Delhi, Jun 23: In the month of July, banks across the country will remain shut for only a few days and they will remain open for the most number of the days.
List of bank holidays in July 2022
In July 2022, there are seven weekend holidays (Saturday and Sunday) and a few Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
The RBI has categorised holidays under three categories - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.
The bank holidays are region-specific and state-specific. So, the holidays, sometimes, vary from state to state. For instance, July 1 is a holiday in Bhubaneswar and Imphal on the occasion of Kang and Ratha Yatra, respectively.
Check out the list of holidays in July 2022:
July 1: Holiday in Bhubaneswar and Imphal on the occasion of Kang and Ratha Yatra, respectively.
July 3: Sunday
July 7: Holiday in Agartala on the occasion of Kharchi Puja.
July 9: Bakrid holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram and banks across the country as it is the second Saturday.
July 10: Sunday
July 11: Holiday in Srinagar and Jammu on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha
July 13: Holiday in Gangtok on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti.
July 14: Holiday in Shillong on the occasion of Behdienkhlam.
July 16: Holiday in Dehradun on the occasion of Harela.
July 17: Sunday
July 23: Fourth Saturday
July 24: Sunday
July 26: Holiday in Agartala on the occasion of Ker Puja.
July 31: Sunday