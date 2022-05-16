New Delhi, May 16: Rajiv Kumar, the senior-most member of the Election Commission, on Sunday took charge as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India.
From Sukumar Sen To Rajiv Kumar, here is the list of Chief Election Commissioners of India
He has been serving in ECI as Election Commissioner since September 1, 2020. He is the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of the country.
Here is the list of 25 Chief Election Commissioners of the country:
|Chief Election Commissioner of India
|Tenure
|S.No.
|Name
|From
|To
1
Sukumar Sen
21 March 1950
19 December 1958
2
K. V. K. Sundaram
20 December 1958
30 September 1967
3
S. P. Sen Verma
1 October 1967
30 September 1972
4
Dr. Nagendra Singh
1 October 1972
6 February 1973
5
T. Swaminathan
7 February 1973
17 June 1977
6
S. L. Shakdhar
18 June 1977
17 June 1982
7
R. K. Trivedi
18 June 1982
31 December 1985
8
R. V. S. Peri Sastri
1 January 1986
25 November 1990
9
V. S. Ramadevi
26 November 1990
11 December 1990
10
T. N. Seshan
12 December 1990
11 December 1996
11.
M. S. Gill
12 December 1996
13 June 2001
12
J. M. Lyngdoh
14 June 2001
7 February 2004
13
T. S. Krishnamurthy
8 February 2004
15 May 2005
14
B. B. Tandon
16 May 2005
29 June 2006
15
N. Gopalaswami
30 June 2006
20 April 2009
16
Navin Chawla
21 April 2009
29 July 2010
17
S. Y. Quraishi
30 July 2010
10 June 2012
18
V. S. Sampath
11 June 2012
15 January 2015
19
H. S. Brahma
16 January 2015
18 April 2015
20
Dr. Nasim Zaidi
19 April 2015
5 July 2017
21
Achal Kumar Jyoti
6 July 2017
22 January 2018
22
Om Prakash Rawat
23 January 2018
1 December 2018
23
Sunil Arora
2 December 2018
12 April 2021
24
Sushil Chandra
13 April 2021
14 May 2022
|25
|Rajiv Kumar
|15 May 2022
|Incumbent