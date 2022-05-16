From Sukumar Sen To Rajiv Kumar, here is the list of Chief Election Commissioners of India


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, May 16: Rajiv Kumar, the senior-most member of the Election Commission, on Sunday took charge as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India.

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

He has been serving in ECI as Election Commissioner since September 1, 2020. He is the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of the country.

Here is the list of 25 Chief Election Commissioners of the country:

Chief Election Commissioner of IndiaTenure
S.No.NameFromTo

1

Sukumar Sen

21 March 1950

19 December 1958

2

K. V. K. Sundaram

20 December 1958

30 September 1967

3

S. P. Sen Verma

1 October 1967

30 September 1972

4

Dr. Nagendra Singh

1 October 1972

6 February 1973

5

T. Swaminathan

7 February 1973

17 June 1977

6

S. L. Shakdhar

18 June 1977

17 June 1982

7

R. K. Trivedi

18 June 1982

31 December 1985

8

R. V. S. Peri Sastri

1 January 1986

25 November 1990

9

V. S. Ramadevi

26 November 1990

11 December 1990

10

T. N. Seshan

12 December 1990

11 December 1996

11.

M. S. Gill

12 December 1996

13 June 2001

12

J. M. Lyngdoh

14 June 2001

.
.

7 February 2004

13

T. S. Krishnamurthy

8 February 2004

15 May 2005

14

B. B. Tandon

16 May 2005

29 June 2006

15

N. Gopalaswami

30 June 2006

20 April 2009

16

Navin Chawla

21 April 2009

29 July 2010

17

S. Y. Quraishi

30 July 2010

10 June 2012

18

V. S. Sampath

11 June 2012

15 January 2015

19

H. S. Brahma

16 January 2015

18 April 2015

20

Dr. Nasim Zaidi

19 April 2015

5 July 2017

21

Achal Kumar Jyoti

6 July 2017

22 January 2018

22

Om Prakash Rawat

23 January 2018

1 December 2018

23

Sunil Arora

2 December 2018

12 April 2021

24

Sushil Chandra

13 April 2021

14 May 2022

25Rajiv Kumar15 May 2022 Incumbent

More CHIEF ELECTION COMMISSIONER  News arrow_forward

Read more about: chief election commissioner election commission of india
Read more...