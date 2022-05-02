List of agreements signed by India-Germany at 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations


New Delhi, May 2: The colours and diversity of India were on display at Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate as members of the Indian community gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in the German capital on Monday. Modi arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France.

During the visit, India and Germany signed nine agreements including Green and Sustainable Development Partnership. List of agreements signed on the occasion of 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations:

Sr. no.AgreementSignatories
Indian sideGerman side
AT THE LEADER'S LEVEL
1.JDI on Green and Sustainable Development PartnershipShri Narendra Modi, Prime MinisterMr Olaf Scholz, Chancellor
OTHER AGREEMENTS
2.JDI on the implementation of Triangular Development Cooperation projects in Third CountriesDr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs MinisterSvenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development
3.JDI on the establishment of an agreement on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information and on the establishment of an agreement to establish a direct encrypted connection between MEA and German Foreign OfficeDr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs MinisterAnnalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister
4.Indo-German Development Cooperation Regarding Renewable Energy PartnershipDr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs MinisterMinister Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development
5.Joint Declaration on the Initialing of the Agreement on a Comprehensive Migration and Mobility PartnershipShri Vinay Kwatra, Foreign SecretaryMahmut Oezdemir Parliamentary St. Secretary, Ministry of Interior
6.JDI on continuation of cooperation in the field of advanced training of corporate executives and junior executives from IndiaShri Anurag Jain, Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal TradeState Secretary Udo Philip, Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action
VIRTUAL SIGNING
7.Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task ForceShri R.K. Singh, Minister of Power, New & Renewable EnergyRobert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action
8.JDI on AgroecologyShri Narendra Singh Tomar , Minister of Agriculture & Farmers WelfareSvenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development
9.JDI on Forest Landscape RestorationShri Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment Forest & Climate ChangeSteffi Lemke, Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection

Published On May 2, 2022

