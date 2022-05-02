List of agreements signed by India-Germany at 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations

New Delhi, May 2: The colours and diversity of India were on display at Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate as members of the Indian community gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in the German capital on Monday. Modi arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France.

During the visit, India and Germany signed nine agreements including Green and Sustainable Development Partnership. List of agreements signed on the occasion of 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations: