Light intensity rain likely in parts of Delhi-NCR today

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

New Delhi, May 21 : With showers and thunderstorms overnight, Delhiites woke up to a cloudy morning with minimum temperature settling at 29 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

By May 22, pre-monsoon rain may get slightly intense in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), and continue till May 24. Thus, temperatures may witness a significant drop over the entire Delhi-NCR, a Skymet weather report said.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm, dust storm and gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely in Delhi-NCR and the adjoining areas.

Light intensity rains are expected over isolated regions in the city, the bulletin said.

The weather officer has also issued a yellow alert -- 'watch' the weather and calls for administrators to 'be updated' -- for May 23 and May 24.

Partly cloudy sky and drizzle are likely to keep the mercury in check over the subsequent two to three days, according to the IMD.