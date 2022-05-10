LIC IPO closes, issue over-subscribed almost 3 times; Allotment of shares on 12th May

At the close of subscription yesterday, the issue was oversubscribed nearly 3 times, with policyholder's portion receiving the maximum bids a little over 6 times. The allotment of shares will be done on May 12, while shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE on May 17.

. .

The price band for the IPO was fixed at 902 to 949 rupees per equity share.

The government has diluted 3.5 percent stake in the LIC through the IPO.