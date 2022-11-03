LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif to hang after SC confirms death in 2000 Red Fort attack case

New Delhi, Nov 03: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petition of Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq challenging the top court's earlier order, upholding the death sentence awarded to him in connection with the 2000 Red Fort attack case in which three people, including two Army jawans, were killed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said that it has accepted the prayers that electronic records be considered.

"We have accepted the prayers that electronic records must be placed in consideration. His guilt is proved. We affirm the view taken by this court and reject the review petition," the bench said.

The apex court had on 10 August 2011 upheld Arif's death sentence and dismissed his appeal challenging the capital punishment awarded to him for the 22 December 2000 Red Fort attack by a sessions court and affirmed by the Delhi high court.

Arif had challenged the high court's 13 September 2007 judgement which had upheld the death penalty awarded to him but had acquitted six others sentenced for varying jail terms.